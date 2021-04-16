Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Koppers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

