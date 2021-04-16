Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

RADI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.