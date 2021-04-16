Reviewing Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) & NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NextCure has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $22.55, indicating a potential upside of 138.07%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than NextCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of NextCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 41.16 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.40 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.04

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84%

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats NextCure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; and NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

