Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.08, with a volume of 5348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.87.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 153.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

