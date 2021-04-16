Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $265.00. The stock traded as high as $243.36 and last traded at $241.52, with a volume of 117885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.39.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

