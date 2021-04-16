Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $265.00. The stock traded as high as $243.36 and last traded at $241.52, with a volume of 117885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.39.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
