SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €132.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.73 ($151.45).

SAP stock opened at €115.68 ($136.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.54. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

