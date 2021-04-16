Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €135.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.85 ($148.05).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €135.04 ($158.87) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.96.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.