Scotiabank Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$25.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

