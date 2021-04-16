Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 36720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

