Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 69.9%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 80,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,028. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.