Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Decreases By 71.7%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 222,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,604. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

