Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declines By 65.1%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000.

KTF remained flat at $$11.83 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

