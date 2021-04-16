Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Expands By 200.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 37,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Empire Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

