Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Expands By 200.0%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Empire Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 37,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Empire Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.16.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
