Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 67.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GER. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

GER stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 47,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.