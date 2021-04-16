Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Decreases By 33.8%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

