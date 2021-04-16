Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declines By 71.8%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PPRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,770. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

