Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Drops By 69.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MAYNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Mayne Pharma Group
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.