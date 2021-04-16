Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Drops By 69.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAYNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 126,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

