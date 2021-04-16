Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases By 193.2%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,985. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.