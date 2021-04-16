Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Decreases By 52.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

IGI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 24,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,406. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

