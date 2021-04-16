Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 89.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $27.21 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

