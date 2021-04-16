SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 19,388 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

