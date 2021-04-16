SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNC. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.68. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.