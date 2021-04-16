Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock remained flat at $$42.63 during trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.