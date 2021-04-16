SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.27 Million

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $392.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.90 million. SPX posted sales of $369.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SPXC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

