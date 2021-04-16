Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Sells £19,881.66 in Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52).
Shares of SCE stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of £136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.43.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
