Susquehanna Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.