Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

