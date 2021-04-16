TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.
Shares of TFII traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 133,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,547. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
