TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Shares of TFII traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 133,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,547. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

