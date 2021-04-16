The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

