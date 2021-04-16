ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 1.1% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $11,155.70 or 0.17644745 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $967.04 million and approximately $30,221.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00271984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,051.57 or 0.99727345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.00857387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

