Tornado Cash Trading Down 3.4% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $72.68 million and $6.91 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $126.77 or 0.00200541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00277490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.00 or 0.00745101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.21 or 0.99040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.64 or 0.00847353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,333 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

