Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €45.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.08 ($51.86).

Shares of FP opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Monday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.17.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

