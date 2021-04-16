Travere Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.