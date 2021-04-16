Trevor Ash Acquires 50,000 Shares of TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) insider Trevor Ash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

LON:TFIF opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a one year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.91 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

