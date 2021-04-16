Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Tripio has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

