Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of TRIT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 755,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,145. Triterras has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

