Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 10,940,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.