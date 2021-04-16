UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €50.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €44.08 ($51.86) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.39.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

