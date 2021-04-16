UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €141.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €119.64 ($140.75) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.55.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.