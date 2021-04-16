UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 30” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

