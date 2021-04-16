Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $20.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

UNP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

