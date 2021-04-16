Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $808.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $808.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.70 million and the lowest is $720.06 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $694.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 248.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.02. The stock had a trading volume of 430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,635. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $146.92 and a twelve month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

