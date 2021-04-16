Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 2.6%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €0.19 ($0.22) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.22). 4,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.23).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

