Vector Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Vector Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Vector Acquisition Corp II had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vector Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Get Vector Acquisition Corp II alerts:

About Vector Acquisition Corp II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.