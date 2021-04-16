VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 83,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,848 shares.The stock last traded at $160.28 and had previously closed at $155.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

