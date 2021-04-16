VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 83,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,848 shares.The stock last traded at $160.28 and had previously closed at $155.49.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.
In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
