Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.12 ($88.37).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €75.36 ($88.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.71. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €76.85 ($90.41).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.