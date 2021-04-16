Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €76.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

STM stock opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 55.58. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

