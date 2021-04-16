Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €76.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 55.58. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.