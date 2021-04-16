WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a PE ratio of -59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

