WOWswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $44.83 or 0.00070633 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

