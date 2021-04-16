Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $69.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,283. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

